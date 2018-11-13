B’ham PD offers advice after child found wandering B’ham roadway

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The parents of a 5-year old girl found wandering a Birmingham roadway will not face charges.
According to Birmingham police, the child left her family's home before her parents were awake. Investigators believe she simply unlocked the door and walked out.
She was later found in the 400 block of Palisades Blvd around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Sgt. Johnny Williams says detectives will follow up with the parents to give them some tips on how to make sure the child stays safe in the future. He adds it's a good reminder for all parents.
“As the child gets older they are going to get more curious about certain things. They watch the parents lock and unlock the doors. So they want to try it themselves," says Williams. "But this can be dangerous as in this case with the child wandering off. So you might want to talk with the child about not locking the door or unlocking the door when they’re in the home.”
