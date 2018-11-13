Temperatures expected to drop this afternoon

First Alert: Temperatures are in the 40s this morning with some patchy fog in a few spots. We are still dealing with scattered showers with the heaviest rain in parts of South-Central Alabama. Rain chances a little lower today with the best rain chances confined along and south of I-20/59. We want to give you a first alert to grab a coat that will keep you warm today. Winds will increase out of the north at 10-15 mph as colder air rushes in. The wind will drop our temperatures into the low to mid 40s by late afternoon/evening. Combination of colder temperatures and gusty winds will make it feel like it is in the upper 30s. Bundle up!