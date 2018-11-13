Temperatures expected to drop this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It was a really wet Monday with many locations seeing two or more inches of rain. Birmingham officially recorded 2.11-inches Monday. Birmingham has already recorded 4.33-inches of rain for the month of November. On average, Birmingham averages 4.85″ for the month of November. We will continue to add on to those totals for the next couple of days.
First Alert: Temperatures are in the 40s this morning with some patchy fog in a few spots. We are still dealing with scattered showers with the heaviest rain in parts of South-Central Alabama. Rain chances a little lower today with the best rain chances confined along and south of I-20/59. We want to give you a first alert to grab a coat that will keep you warm today. Winds will increase out of the north at 10-15 mph as colder air rushes in. The wind will drop our temperatures into the low to mid 40s by late afternoon/evening. Combination of colder temperatures and gusty winds will make it feel like it is in the upper 30s. Bundle up!
Next Big Thing: We’ll see another disturbance bring more moisture into the area on Wednesday. Rain chances will go up by the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday is also shaping up to be a chilly rain with temperatures only climbing into the mid 40s. With additional rain, we’ll have to monitor river levels and the small chance for flash flooding in some localized spots. Probably a good idea to clear any debris near storm drains to prevent flooding.
Weekend: We’ll finally begin to dry out Thursday afternoon. Friday through Sunday will give us sunshine and dry conditions. We could see freezing temperatures once again Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30. We’ll warm up into the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.
You can track the rain moving into Alabama by downloading our WBRC First Alert Weather App. Stay warm and dry today-
