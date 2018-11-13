Slower speeds a must when driving in the rain

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Dexter Berry admits that sometimes he can run a little late to work.
But even if that happens in the rain, he's not going to push it.
"I try not to speed because it’s hard to stop in the rain. I drive a Charger and these cars go fast, and in the rain, you can’t keep control of them,” Berry says.
Alabama State Troopers will tell you that’s the smartest advice in this weather. Monday, the driving rain resulted in dozens of accidents across the metro, including one fatality.
“When it’s raining and there’s heavy water on the road like this, you have to slow down,” says Corporal Steve Smith.
He says 99 percent of accidents that happen in rainy weather are due to improper driving, including hydroplaning.
“No matter what kind of vehicle it is, it’s capable of hydroplaning at any speed. So just because the speed limit is seventy-miles an hour or fifty-five, it doesn’t mean that’s the speed you need to go. You really need to slow down,” Smith says.
He adds that it’s also important to not drive on cruise control and to make sure your tires have the proper tread depth.
Realize when there’s standing pools of water, your car can get stuck--or worse, so remember the saying, ‘Turn around, don’t drown’.
Rules Dexter Berry tries to abide by.
“You’ve just got to be mindful of your surroundings when you’re driving because you can hurt other people besides yourself. That’s when I’m trying to be mindful when I’m driving in the rain because I ain’t trying to kill nobody,” Berry says.
