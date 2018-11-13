Several stolen Native American artifacts returned to Moundville Archeological Park

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A 38 year-old mystery is partially solved with the return of several stolen Native American artifacts.
“We’re here to celebrate this because to us, to me anyway, this is one of the most exciting things to happen in my archaeological career, to recover these artifacts,” Dr. Jim Knight, Curator Emeritus of American Archaeology at the University of Alabama said.
UA officials announced Monday, that three of the 265 stolen artifacts were recovered in late August. Investigators told them to keep quiet until now.
The three pottery vessels are part of what is now valued as a $3 million heist. They surfaced after University officials announced an increase of reward money for information leading to their safe return.
“That was the largest antiquities theft in the history of the South and up until right now, not a single artifact from that robbery has seen the light of day,” Knight added.
A $25,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the remaining stolen items remains unclaimed. People with information leading to those items recovery can call a tip line at (205)348-2800.
Pictures of the remaining stolen items can be viewed at http://www.museums.ua.edu/oar/stolenartifacts .
