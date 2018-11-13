Pharmacy or pediatrician for flu shots?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Getting the flu shot is important for a lot of parents, especially after last year’s awful season.
“We do flu shots every year. We have not had a bad experience yet. It has worked every time. We believe in flu shots and immunizations,” Jeff Salmon said.
If you get a flu shot at Publix’s pharmacy, you will need a prescription for your child if they are under the age of 17. There are no requirements for a prescription at other pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreen’s.
Still a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending you take your child to their primary doctor for flu shots.
Pediatrician’s offices offer full range of vaccines. Vaccines are different for children three years and younger.
It also allows the doctor to check if immunizations are up to date. It costs the same or less than the pharmacy.
“I feel more comfortable if they go to their pediatrician instead of taking them to the pharmacy. I know it would be a little better,” Melissa Green, a parent said.
If you go to a pharmacy, check to see if they have the correct vaccine. See if your child is older enough and find a pharmacy that file an insurance claim, and be sure to get a copy of the vaccination for your records.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.