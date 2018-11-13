Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery Hwy in Hoover

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 1500 block of Montgomery Highway on Monday night.
Police say the driver of a 2005 Saturn VUE was traveling southbound when a female attempted to cross the highway.
The woman was transported to UAB Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Officials are working to identify the woman and notify her family.
No criminal charges are expected at this time for the driver of the vehicle, according to police.
Authorities continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.