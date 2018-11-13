New Holt High School opens in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - It’s been a long time coming. Some excited students walked into a new school in Tuscaloosa County.
It was a very big day for students, parents and the entire Holt community who’ve waited so long to walk through the doors of the New Holt High School on 44th Court Northeast.
The newest school in the county replaces the oldest one built in 1944. The 500 student capacity school has a tech center, band, a choir room, and administrative and counseling center. Also their media center and fine arts classrooms are new additions to the building.
'Everyone has smile on their faces and everyone is excited to be here,” said Jonathan Luker Holt. a High school Junior.
"Just like that new environment just not looking at old cracked walls. It just keeps kids focused, said Sam Wagner, a Holt High School Junior .
Both juniors said they hope generations to come can be proud of their new school and appreciate it.
