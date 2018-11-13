Local blues legend searching for stolen guitars

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Gip’s Place is a fixture in Bessemer.
Music lovers from all over come to it to enjoy the 98-year-old perform. Right now, it looks like a thief took owner Henry “Gip” Gipson’s two prized guitars.
“It’s kind of worrisome. It gets into your mind wondering who?” Gipson said.
There are two pictures of Gipson’s guitars. One is a cherry colored Gibson Les Paul Junior. The other is a a cream 1993 Fender Stratocaster.
“Joy in his life is Saturday night filling up the place. Playing his music. Having other bands play, that’s his job. You take that away, he is not going to give us another six months,” Diane Guyton, manager said.
Guyton and her husband plan to have a guitar for Gibson to play Saturday night. There is also a funding raising effort to get Gip another guitar.
“I said they walked away. Whoever walked away with them if they could walk them back down here everything would be great,” Guyton said.
A police report has been filed. Guyton’s husband has been checking nearby pawnshops. the blues legend isn’t optimistic. As usual Gip turns to his faith during tough times.
“God has already fixed things. Sometimes he tests you by letting things happen to bring you closer to him,” Gipson said.
Anyone with information about the missing guitars contact the Bessemer Police Department.
