Last Birmingham City Council meeting for two councilwomen

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It was an emotional day for two members of the Birmingham City Council as they attended their last council meeting.
Lashunda Scales and Sheila Tyson will be sworn in as new members of the Jefferson County Commission Wednesday. Scales had to wipe away a tear as she reflected on her last day as a member of the council.
“I’m grateful to be the first African American to represent my district that still has a good number of white population,” Scales said.
Both women were known for speaking their minds on the council. Tuesday both were appreciative of their time on the council.
“I feel pretty good. I left district six in a better place than when I found it,” Tyson said.
Tyson was happy to bring a new medical facility and senior citizens home to her district. Scales said banning pay day lending businesses is the highlight of her career.
Both women have concerns about the type of person the council will appoint to replace them.
“You can either have a mouthpiece or a mouthpiece and a worker. We are choosing a worker and a mouthpiece. Not just someone sitting here can vote on who becomes president and pro tem,” Scales said.
Tyson took a parting shot telling the council not to take steps to move the Magic City Classic to a new stadium.
“That is our classic. Those are our schools and Legion Field is in our community,” Tyson said.
Both women got received standing ovations from the council and the crowd in the chamber. Tyson and Scales will be sworn in as new county commissioners ten o’clock Wednesday and both are promising they won’t be quiet on the job.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.