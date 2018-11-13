FIRST ALERT: Rain followed by bitter cold tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Low clouds and low visibility will be the main weather issue tonight. Expect spotty showers to continue with overnight lows holding in the mid 40s. Be careful if you are driving in higher terrain because the visibility could fall to zero quickly.
Moisture will stream up from the southwest tomorrow, especially in the morning hours. We will start the day damp and you’ll need an umbrella, but as a cold front moves in from the northwest, the rain chance shifts southeastward with time.
Temperatures will be warmest in the early morning hours in the middle 40s and then slowly fall during the day. At the same times winds will increase. You’ll need to dress for temperatures in the 30s. You may see a few wind chills in the mid 20s.
On Wednesday, we originally had temperatures in the 20s but a new area of low pressure forming in Texas lifts northward and will cause more rain to develop across Alabama instead of a cold front passing through.
The wet pattern finally ends on Thursday and a dry, but milder pattern will unfold through the weekend. We should see high temperatures in the lower 60s over the weekend.
