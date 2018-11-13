Helpful resources available to veterans returning home

Helpful resources available to veterans returning home
Priority Veteran
By Catherine Patterson | November 12, 2018 at 9:37 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 9:37 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Suicides, taking place every day.

An average of 20 veterans die by suicide each day. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

We spoke with one veteran who is working in Birmingham to keep that number from growing.

Devin Young is a case manager for Priority Veteran, which is a program to help homeless veterans and their families find housing and hope. He served in the National Guard and said he understands the psychological struggle of transitioning back into normal life.

With Priority Veteran, he said vets are able to find ways to find a home, find a job, and find some help when it comes to mental health.

“They don’t know where to get resources, they don’t know where to get help from," said Young. "That’s why we’re here. We’re like a beacon basically. If you need help, we’ll get you where you need to go. Whether it’s food, whether it’s rent, whether it’s just somebody to talk to, we’re here for all those reasons.”

If you are a Veteran in crisis, or even if you’re worried about one, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1. It’s free and available 24/7.

To learn more about Priority Veteran and the services they provide, click here.

