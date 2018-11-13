Grits and Gouda’s Cranberry-Apple-Jalapeno Salsa

Cranberry-Apple-Jalapeno Salsa
The food processor comes in handy here but I often just chop everything on the cutting board because I like the appearance-and I like to chop. If you use the food processor, be sure to pulse and scrape often to prevent making a puree out of it!
- 2 cups fresh cranberries*
- 1 small or 1/2 of a large Gala, Fuji, or Honeycrisp apple, cored and cut into 8 pieces
- 1 medium-size jalapeno pepper, seeded and cut into 8 pieces
- 1 green onion, cut into 8 pieces
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro (optional)
- 1 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable or olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Cinnamon Sugar Sweet Potato Chips or Pita Chips
- Pulse cranberries, apple, jalapeno pepper, and green onion in container of a food processor 3 or 4 times or until coarsely chopped, stopping to scrape down sides. Transfer to a bowl.
- Add sugar, cilantro, lime juice, oil, and salt, stirring well. Cover and chill at least 2 hours. Stir just before serving. Serve with Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips
Homemade Cinnamon Sugar Baked Tortilla Chips
Prep Time 5 mins, Cook Time, 14 mins, Total Time 19 mins
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 soft taco size flour tortillas
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.
- Place one of the tortillas on the parchment paper. Brush a little butter on the tortilla and sprinkle about 2 teaspoons over the butter. Flip the tortilla and repeat the procedure on the other side and with the remaining 3 tortillas.
- Stack the 4 coated tortillas and cut them into 8 triangles with a knife or pizza cutter. Be careful not to cut the parchment or cut on a cutting board.
- Place the tortilla chips in a single layer on the parchment paper. They fit much better if you alternate the tips with the rounded edge. Bake for 12 minutes or until the bottoms are lightly browned. Remove them from the oven and turn them over with tongs. Bake an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned on both sides. Remove from oven and let cool completely on the baking sheet.
