FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain Wednesday, freezing temps by Thursday morning

As the low tightens up and the air cools, the threat for snow will increase across the Mississippi River Valley. Data shows as the low departs to the east and cold air wraps around that areas north of I-20 and especially north Alabama could see a few flurries or snow grains. I don’t see moisture at mid-levels where snowflakes form and only see low level moisture which to me either means just low clouds or perhaps those low clouds squeezing out a few snow grains or flurries but that’s it. No impact even if a few white things fly!