FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain Wednesday, freezing temps by Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Temperatures continue to slowly fall the rest of today and it will feel cooler, so stay bundled up. Low pressure forming across the Southern Plains/Mississippi River Valley tonight into tomorrow will cause more widespread rain to develop and move in on Wednesday.
As the low tightens up and the air cools, the threat for snow will increase across the Mississippi River Valley. Data shows as the low departs to the east and cold air wraps around that areas north of I-20 and especially north Alabama could see a few flurries or snow grains. I don’t see moisture at mid-levels where snowflakes form and only see low level moisture which to me either means just low clouds or perhaps those low clouds squeezing out a few snow grains or flurries but that’s it. No impact even if a few white things fly!
Cold air wrapping around the low will impact west Alabama the greatest on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A FIRST ALERT for temperatures below freezing during that time frame. A freeze watch is in effect for areas west of I-65.
FIRST ALERT for below freezing temperatures area wide by Friday morning.
A temperature turn around happens though over the weekend and we will get to enjoy sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.
Today at 5:30 p.m., we will air our winter forecast
