ER sees use of Narcan increase

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Doctors here at Shelby Baptist tell me they sometimes have to give Narcan multiple times a day to the same people.
More and more family members of addicts are buying Narcan.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of calls that we get from the paramedics that say that a patient overdosed on heroin for example and they received the medication and now they are awake and talking to them and they’re just fine,” says Dr. Heinz Dueffer.
Captain Clay Hammac with the Shelby County drug enforcement task believes Narcan could be a step toward recovery.
“I don’t think they use it as a crutch I think they do what they do because they are addicted to medication and now with the availability of the home injector nasal spray I think that it gives their loved ones a tool that they can use to save their life,” says Dueffer.
Although he has seen some patients take advantage of the life saver.
“Not a regular occasion but they have come in multiple times for the same reason. Sometimes in the same day,” says Dueffer.
Shelby Baptist medical center is hosting an opioid roundtable in December on how to combat the addiction plague that is impacting communities across the United States. The event is free, and dinner will be provided.
