EPA official indicted on AL ethics charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - An Environmental Protection Agency official has been indicted on Alabama ethics charges.
Trey Glenn and his former business partner Scott Phillips were both indicted by a grand jury in Jefferson County.
The charges include violations of using the office for personal gain, and soliciting and/or receiving a "thing of value” from a lobbyist.
Glenn has also worked as an independent engineer consultant and business owner focused on environmental issues.
