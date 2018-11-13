Coin toss decides Al election, for now

CLAY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - An election rarity in Clay County: the race for sheriff has been decided, at least temporarily, by a coin toss.
Jim Studdard and Henry Lambert each received 2680 votes after all the provisional votes from the November 6 election were counted. Lambert, the current chief deputy, provided a quarter, while Studdard, a current deputy and former chief deputy who ran as a Republican, called heads. Outgoing Sheriff Ray Latham made the toss.
Studdard won the coin toss.
This does not completely settle the election, however, as Studdard tells WBRC there will be a vote recount within 72 hours of Tuesday’s coin flip.
We asked Studdard about this unusual election.
“Blessed and thankful,” he replied. “It has been a clean race. Henry Lambert and I are friends and co-workers. I look forward to continuing to work together.”
WBRC reached out to Henry Lambert but he has not responded to a request for comment.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.