Auburn set to welcome Liberty to Jordan Hare

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - For the first time in program history the Auburn Tigers will play the Liberty Flames, the team that beat Troy earlier in the year.
“I think they do a lot of different things. Some eye candy things to get you out of gaps,” said Auburn defensive end Deshaun Davis
“A very solid team. A team that beat a good Troy team earlier in the year. Very dynamic on offense and do a very good job offensively, you can tell they’re well coached.”
After the Tigers lost to Georgia in between the hedges the frustration continues, but the players and Coach Malzahn think the future is bright.
“I’m very confident we will be good on offense next year,” said Malzahn. “Are we happy with where we are at offensively? No, but you have to see it in its entirety.” We expected to do better. I think that’s common sense and fair to say, but we are extremely youthful and have a lot of guys coming back next year.”
Defensive end Nick Coe is out for this week’s game. Javaris Davis is day-to-day.
Auburn and Liberty kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday for the final home game of the season. Sixteen seniors will be honored at the game.
