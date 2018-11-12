Work Week Forecast: Fall? Say hello to Winter!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Have a jacket and umbrella ready! It’s going to be wet and cold, especially to start the week.
We have a mixed bag for the week, but it is going to rain Monday and temperatures start dropping Tuesday.
Monday’s rain percentage is 100 percent. While temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 40s on Monday, lows Tuesday through Thursday dip into the mid-30s. Highs on those three days don’t get above the 40s.
The good news for this week’s weather is things get brighter on Friday through the weekend. Sunshine is expected to return Friday with temperatures rising for the remainder of the week into the 50s.
