FIRST ALERT: Jill says periods of moderate to heavy rainfall continue

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A wet Veterans Day parade is on tap! We will see rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall today that will create dangerous travel conditions. Watch out for ponding and limited visibility. Remember if your wipers are on that your headlights should be too.
The greatest threat for severe weather is across south Louisiana to Mobile to Pensacola. A tornado watch is in effect across that area. The greatest risk for flash flooding is across south Alabama and the panhandle.
Tonight, the winds switch and blow from the northwest as a cold front builds in slowly, which will mean half of the viewing area will see rain and the other half to the northwest will be mainly dry on Tuesday.
Temperatures will be warmest in the early morning hours and in the middle 40s and then slowly fall during the day at the same times winds increase. You’ll need to dress for feels like temperatures in the 30s.
On Wednesday, we originally had temperatures in the 20s, but the front will never clear the area and another system will bring a cold rain to the state.
The wet pattern finally ends on Thursday and a dry but milder pattern will finally unfold through the weekend. We should see high temperatures in the lower 60s over the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.