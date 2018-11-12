GA mom says ‘our world needs more people’ like stranger who helped with daughter’s hair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus mother was struggling with effectively styling her adopted daughter’s hair when someone she had never met before came to her rescue.
Stephanie Hollifield and her husband became foster parents to now 2-year-old Haley when she was just seven weeks old and adopted her when she was eight months old.
As Haley has gotten older, Stephanie has struggled to tame her hair in a way that lasts throughout the day.
She says that she had tried every recommendation and everything she could think of, but each morning was still a difficult process for both mother and daughter.
So, Stephanie reached out to Facebook for tips anyone could give her.
The response came in the form of a stranger. Monica Hunter, who had never met Stephanie or Haley, reached out and offered to come to the Hollifield’s home for a lesson.
Hunter gave Stephanie her best advice, headbands, combs and hair products to walk her through how to style her daughter’s hair, asking for nothing in return.
In a Facebook post, Stephanie said that by the time Hunter left, she had more confidence in fixing her daughter’s hair.
She also said, " In a time of so much hate and division, our world needs more people like this."
For more information on their journey, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.