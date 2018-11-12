Stock markets subdued as oil rises, breaking losing streak

GLOBAL GROWTH: Markets are watching for the release of U.S. inflation data by the Labor Department on Wednesday, which zeros in on consumer prices. A high figure could bolster expectations of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. In Asia, traders are awaiting industrial production data from China and Japan. They will be looking for indications of a recovery in the Chinese economy, where auto sales fell for the fourth straight month in October. Concerns over China's softening economic growth and its simmering trade dispute with the U.S. have weighed on global stock markets.