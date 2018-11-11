Ugandan pop star-politician performs 1st show since jailing

FILE - In this Friday Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Kyadondo MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, gestures during a visit to Nairobi, Kenya. Ugandan pop star and opposition politician Bobi Wine staged his first concert since being charged with treason, in a show of defiance punctuated by anti-government slogans and barbs aimed at the long-time president he is challenging. Thousands of Ugandans attended the lakeside event Saturday, Nov. 10 outside the capital, Kampala, many of them clad in red outfits symbolizing their allegiance to the “People Power” movement led by Wine. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, file) (Brian Inganga)