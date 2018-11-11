UAB ranked 25th in the Coaches Poll

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - For only the second time in program history, the UAB Blazers are ranked in the Top 25.
The new Coaches Poll just came out, and the UAB Blazers are ranked 25th. This comes after the program improved to 9-1 after a gritty, overtime win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
Although the UAB Blazers were briefly in the BCS Top 25 in 2004, this marks the first time the UAB Blazers have been voted into a top 25 poll.
The win last night also marks another milestone for the program. At nine wins, the UAB Blazers have tied the most wins in the program’s history. This is the most wins the Blazers have had since joining Division I football in 1996.
A big part of UAB’s impressive year has been its defense. UAB currently has the fifth best defense in the nation.
Let that sink in. Not the Conference, not the Group of Five, but the fifth best among all FBS teams.
They’re currently fourth in total scoring defense. Only Clemson, Alabama, and Michigan have allowed fewer points per game this season.
Going into Saturday’s game, they did have the number one scoring defense in the country. After Saturday, Clemson and Alabama both have the best scoring defense at 12.7 points allowed per game.
There’s still more football left to be played. UAB has two remaining games in the regular season, a conference championship game, and a likely bowl appearance.
With four games remaining, it’s conceivable that UAB could finish the year with 11 or 12 wins. Considering it has been less than two years since the program was brought back from the dead, that would be an impressive feat.
