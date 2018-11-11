UAB clinches C-USA West title with overtime win

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The return of the UAB football program took a giant leap tonight.
With a 26-23 overtime win against Southern Miss, the Blazers have clinched the C-USA West division championship.
In overtime, UAB responded to a Southern Miss field goal with a 17-yard touchdown run by Spencer Brown that won the game.
Tyler Johnston III threw for 207 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions, adding a rushing touchdown. Brown led the rushing attack with 75 yards and a yard. Kailon Carter had a touchdown reception and 92 yards.
The win books UAB a spot in the C-USA Championship Game, which will be played on December 1.
FIRST QUARTER
Southern Miss 7, UAB 0 - Whatley pass to Watkins, 19 yards (6:09 left)
SECOND QUARTER
USM 10, UAB 0 - Shaunfield 33-yard field goal (13:00 left)
USM 13, UAB 0 - Shaunfield 38-yard field goal (5:23 left)
USM 13, UAB 7 - Johnston III run, 1 yard (0:40 left)
THIRD QUARTER
USM 13, UAB 10 - Vogel 32-yard field goal
UAB 17, USM 13 - Johnston III pass to Carter, 35 yards (8:47 left)
UAB 20, USM 13 - Vogel 30-yard field goal (1:49 left)
FOURTH QUARTER
UAB 20, USM 20 - Anderson run, 2 yards (7:09 left)
OVERTIME
USM 23, UAB 20 - Shaunfield 37-yard field goal
UAB 26, USM 23 - Brown run, 17 yards
