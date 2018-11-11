Sunday morning Freeze Warning-Frost Advisory

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Low temperatures Sunday morning have the potential to be even colder than Saturday morning with lows ranging from 26-32 with near freezing temperatures as far south as an Aliceville to Calera to Roanoke. Another Canadian air mass will bring cold temperatures back Tuesday. Overnight lows for Tuesday and Wednesday nights could drop to near freezing for a large part of the area.
In the short term, high pressure will be retreating to the east and warm, with moist Gulf air returning later Sunday. Expect more clouds through the morning but with dry air remaining any precipitation will be light at first with the best chance for notable precipitation coming later Sunday afternoon. As an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf, rain will become more widespread by Monday with the rain event likely lasting into Monday night and early Tuesday.
Another front will move quickly across the Southeast followed by a cold air mass which will again drop temperatures well below seasonal normal. Lows will possibly fall into the twenties and thirties by sunrise both Wednesday and Thursday morning again allowing for wide spread freezing temperatures and heavy frost area-wide. Afternoon temperatures will begin a slow recovery to near 60 by Friday.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.