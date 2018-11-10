Fred: A sunny, chilly Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A large area of high pressure is dominating weather from the Northern Plains to Alabama today. As cold air continues to filter south the high will head for the East Coast through the day but it will stay chilly and breezy through the afternoon with highs generally in the 47-49 degree range for afternoon highs.
As the ridge becomes centered over Alabama, winds will die down and with the clear skies and cooler air already in place overnight lows will drop to or below the freezing mark by sunrise Sunday morning. Freeze Watches will begin in areas to the north and west as early as 6 p.m. with the Watch Area extending further south by midnight. Areas outside the Freeze Watch will likely get Frost Advisories overnight.
The high pressure will continue moving east allowing a return flow of moisture during the day tomorrow with increasing clouds and a slight chance for a shower by late Sunday afternoon. Another area of low pressure will begin developing in the Northern Gulf and move east allowing rain to become more prevalent by Monday morning. This rain will likely continue through Monday night before ending Tuesday morning.
The exiting rain will be followed by a much colder air mass with temperatures tumbling overnight into the 26-28 degree range by sunrise Wednesday morning. Twenty-something degree readings will be widespread again Thursday morning before a moderating trend begins Friday with sunshine still in the forecast and highs back near 60.
