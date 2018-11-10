Major route change for Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Monday will mark the 71st year for the nation’s oldest Veterans Day Parade right here in the Magic City. This year the parade is taking a different route.
Since the parade began, it’s been held on the north end of town. The gathering spot and starting point being right around and underneath the interstate.
For the next two years, the route will have to move because of construction taking place along I-20-59 right now through the northern end of downtown Birmingham.
This year, the parade will begin at the corner of Richard Arrington Boulevard and 1st Avenue South at the base of the Rainbow Bridge. It will then turn right onto 3rd Avenue South and then turn right and head down to Region’s Field and Railroad Park where the acts will perform.
"That's one thing about the park that's going to make it better because it’s such an open area there,” says Mark Ryan, National Veterans Day President.
“There's lots of bench seating, lots of walls to sit on and or you can bring a blanket, if it's dry enough, or a sheet of plastic and just wait for it to happen. And there's plenty of places to eat and get drinks down there so it's going to be good,” Ryan says.
The parade will begin at 1:30. The program at the reviewing stand is slated to begin at 2:00.
Ryan says he’s a little concerned about the weather--that there could be a slight drizzle.
Still, he hopes folks will come out to show support for the men and women who give so much for every day.
If you aren’t able to make it in person, WBRC FOX6 is proud to bring you a portion of the parade live starting at 2:00.
