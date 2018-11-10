Father works to help save lives during severe weather season

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - November and December mark the height of fall severe weather season in Alabama.
One man who experienced tragedy in a tornado twenty-years ago is hoping to help save lives. Matt Seals’s story is one example of turning tragedy into purpose.
His home was hit in the April 8,1998 tornadoes. Seals was injured and left paralyzed after the storm.
His eight-year old son, Nathan, was killed due to a head injury.
Since that horrible situation, Matt has worked tirelessly to inform others about being ready for storm, having an emergency kit prepared, that includes a whistle, in case you need to alert authorities in the aftermath, shoes your family can wear and most of all, helmets for every family member.
Seals says being prepared is key and teaching your children to be prepared not scared helps emphasize that message.
“Children need to know there are certain dangers, but here's what we're going to do to protect ourselves. We're going to be smart. Get them involved in it. They get creative, too. 'Yeah, mom, I want to use these shoes in my kit.' Get them involved and then that helps with the safety aspect of it,” Seals says.
Matt has joined with Renee Crook to help spread the message of safety.
Crook has created a Facebook page called “Tornado Helmet Safety”.
If you visit that page, you will see an informative list of what you and your family can gather for a preparedness kit so you can stay safe.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.