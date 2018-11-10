4 car bombs explode by hotel in Somalia's capital; 20 dead

An injured man stuck in the wreckage, center, cries out for help as a member of the security forces walks past amidst the bodies of other dead and injured, at the scene of a bomb blast near the Sahafi hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Four car bombs by Islamic extremists exploded outside the hotel, which is located across the street from the police Criminal Investigations Department, killing at least 20 people according to police. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) (AP)