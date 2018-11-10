Auburn falls to Georgia, 27-10

ATHENS, GA (WBRC) - The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry hasn’t been kind to Auburn in Athens recently and that didn’t change this year.
The Tigers led for much of the first half but fell to Georgia 27-10.
The Tigers have lost the last five road games in the rivalry that dates back to 1892. That win came in 2005.
Georgia had more than 500 yards of total offense, including more than 300 yards rushing.
FIRST QUARTER
Georgia 3, Auburn 0 - Blankenship 25-yard field goal (7:01 left)
AU 7, UGA 3 - Whitlow pass to Shenker, 9 yards (4:28 left)
SECOND QUARTER
AU 7, UGA 6 - Blankenship 20-yard field goal (11:13 left)
AU 10, UGA 6 - Carlson 27-yard field goal (7:46 left)
UGA 13, AU 10 - Fromm pass to Simmons, 14 yards (2:47 left)
UGA 20, AU 10 - Fromm pass to Godwin, 38 yards (0:21 left)
FOURTH QUARTER
UGA 27, AU 10 - Swift run, 77 yards (13:53 left)
