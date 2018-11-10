Bessemer Police offer safe zone for internet customers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Buying and selling online can save you money but it can also put you in a dangerous situation meeting a stranger to complete the deal.
Folks in Bessemer now have a place to make those transactions under the watchful eye of law enforcement.
The city’s safe meeting zone just opened this week. It’s located at the Bessemer Police Department’s Emergency Operations Center on 9th Avenue SW--next to Dollar General.
The city thought this would be an easy spot for folks to get to, even if they’re not from the city. It’s also a safe spot, since the center is staffed 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
Police say they know more people are using the internet more to make purchases so they wanted to be proactive in providing a familiar zone.
"We have had a few requests, but we also know, based on that and based on the holidays coming up, people will be buying goods and services, so we want to go ahead and take that step and make it happen now,” says Lt. Christian Clemons.
"Bessemer now joins several other cities that have also designated their police departments as safe meeting zones for goods and services, so we want to go ahead and take that step and make it happen now,” says Lt. Christian Clemons.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.