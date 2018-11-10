Alabama shuts out Miss St. 24-0

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama defense has found a new trend.
After the top-ranked Crimson Tide didn’t post a shutout for the first eight games of the season, Alabama’s 24-0 win against Mississippi State on Saturday gives them back-to-back games not allowing any points. It’s the first time Alabama has posted back-to-back shutouts since 2012.
“It’s very special. There’s still room for improvement. We’ve got to get better as a defense and keep moving on throughout the season. It’s a great feeling. It means we got the job done. We’ll celebrate this for the next 24 hours then move on to the next game,” said linebacker Dylan Moses.
Alabama is now 10-0 with Liberty and Alabama remaining on their schedule before facing Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 1.
The Crimson Tide defense held Mississippi State to 169 total yards of offense, including 44 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs had only first downs and had a 1-13 third-down efficiency. Do-it-all quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was held to 125 yards passing.
Alabama used a stable of offensive threats to move the ball. Josh Jacobs led the team with 97 rushing yards, while Irv Smith Jr. had a team-high 70 receiving yards.
Saturday wasn’t all positive and did include one scare.
Tua Tagovailoa left the game Saturday in the third after suffering numerous hard hits from the Mississippi State defense. There’s been no information released on a possible injury. Tagovailoa threw for 164 yards on 14 of 21 passing. He had one touchdown and an interception.
“I think that Tua could’ve gone back in the game if he needed to. I know the first thing you will ask me about is his injury. He got hit low a couple of times out there today. I think he got hit in the front of the knee, not the back, which is where his initial problem was. I think he is OK,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.
The win marks Alabama’s 24th consecutive home win, which equals the program’s longest streak.
FIRST QUARTER
Alabama 7, Mississippi State 0 - Harris run, 1 yard (10:40 left)
UA 14, MSU 0 - Jacobs run, 1 yard (2:48 left)
SECOND QUARTER
UA 21, MSU 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Jacobs, 14 yards (3:26 left)
FOURTH QUARTER
UA 24, MSU 0 - Bulovas 49-yard field goal (9:11 left)
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.