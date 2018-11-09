Stillman College and McDonald’s partner for Founder’s celebration

“We wanted to get here with Stillman as well and we wanted to create a foot print where regardless of what institution you went to, if you’re a part of the HBCU family it was all about collaboration, coming together as a community as students learning from one another just having a great time,” said Steve Hunter McDonald’s multicultural PR manager. Hunter said for the first time, McDonald’s USA is participating in Stillman College’s Founder’s Day Weekend celebration. The McDonald’s HBCUnion 2018 experience is designed to bring consumers together to demonstrate how they have more in common than they think, despite where they’re from or which school they represent.