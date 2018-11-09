Stillman College and McDonald’s partner for Founder’s celebration

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC)-McDonald’s is teaming up with Stillman College for the school’s 142nd Founder’s Week celebration and one lucky student won a scholarship thanks to the partnership.
“We wanted to get here with Stillman as well and we wanted to create a foot print where regardless of what institution you went to, if you’re a part of the HBCU family it was all about collaboration, coming together as a community as students learning from one another just having a great time,” said Steve Hunter McDonald’s multicultural PR manager. Hunter said for the first time, McDonald’s USA is participating in Stillman College’s Founder’s Day Weekend celebration. The McDonald’s HBCUnion 2018 experience is designed to bring consumers together to demonstrate how they have more in common than they think, despite where they’re from or which school they represent.
McDonald’s will present HBCU student Lauren Jones with a $10,000 True to the HBCU scholarship, facilitated by Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). This is the third of four scholarships the brand is presenting to commendable students to help cover higher education expenses, such as tuition, room, board, and books, that can sometimes hinder students from achieving graduation.
“With the scholarship I can keep doing what I do on campus advocating for my student body as well as the community around me,” said Jones.
They have a series of events going on from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Stillman College and are inviting the whole community to come out.
You don’t have to be a part of the staff or be a student to attend. Music and free food will be served.
