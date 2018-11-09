Saltgrass Steak House: Seafood Fondeaux

Sauce Ingredients:
1 oz. Whole butter
2.5 oz Chopped yellow onion
1 tablespoon Chopped garlic
3/4 cup White wine
3/4 cup Dry Sherry
6 cups Heavy whipping cream
6 cups Milk
1 tsp Cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon Shrimp base
1 Bay leaf
1 tablespoon Seasoned salt
The Roux:
6 oz Whole butter
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons All-purpose flour
Directions:
In a large stock pot, melt the butter over medium heat, add the onion and garlic and sauté until onions are translucent. Add white wine and sherry and increase heat to high and reduce by half. (Important)
Bring the heat back to medium high and add all other ingredients (minus the roux ingredients), bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer over low heat for about 20 min, stir frequently. After it has it has simmered for 20 minutes. While that is simmering, in a separate pan, melt the butter for the roux and remove from heat and slowly mix in the flour until fully incorporated. Bring the cream mixture back to a boil and add the roux mixture. Boil for 5 minutes.
The Seafood, mushrooms and spinach:
For 5 orders, take 15 large peeled and deveined and cut them into 3 pieces each, 1 cup of rinsed crawfish tails and place into a medium hot sauté pan with 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 teaspoon of lemon pepper. Sauté until shrimp are cooked throughout. Add ½ pound of sliced mushrooms and 3oz. of baby spinach in 1 Tbls. of butter and 1 tsp. of minced garlic and cook until the mushrooms are warm throughout. Add this mixture to the cream sauce and stir to incorporate.
The Bread:
Buy some 8″ style Hoagie buns (5-8), cut them lengthwise in half, spread softened or whipped butter on each half along with a ½ teaspoon of minced garlic and some fresh chopped parsley. Place on an oven rack and broil until its golden brown, Cut into bite sized shapes.
