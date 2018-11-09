Revenge porn victim reaches out to share with other women

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The relief washed over her after nearly a year. It came in the form of a judge’s verdict.
The woman, who asked that her identity be concealed, so we’ll call her “Jean”, says the situation all started when she ended a relationship with Johnathan Walton.
“Jean” says Walton refused to give her car back, so she filed a police report and made a post on Facebook asking friends to look out for it.
“That kind of ticked him off I guess so he sent me a text message threatening to disseminate my images, the nude images,” “Jean” says. “He stated, ‘I will send your photos out to another young lady and we will have a field day with them,’” she recalls.
At first, she thought Walton was bluffing until a few weeks later when she says April Parks Tarver, a woman she did not know, sent her a message showing she’s received the nude photos of “Jean” and threatened her as well.
“A couple of days later, my son receives those images. Two days later, my parents receive those images via the mail. He gave out my address. Mrs. Tarver gave out my address. I had to move,” “Jean” says.
She filed a police report and that’s when the officer tells her about Alabama’s new revenge porn law.
It happens when the person depicted does not consent to the image being shared. In late October, a judge found Walton guilty.
But “Jean” wants other women to know their rights. “Looking back, me personally, I wouldn’t send out photos again. I would advise them to think twice before doing it,” she says. “And just know there is a law in the state of AL if you do find yourself in that position.”
Walton was convicted of distributing private images. Tarver was convicted of harassing communications.
