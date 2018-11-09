FIRST ALERT: Jill is tracking a big chill moving in!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A strong cold front is moving in, and the rain ahead of it will end southeast by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will gradually fall during the day and will continue to do so through the night. The winds will be gusty from the northwest too, and that will create an even colder feel. Bundle up if you have plans tonight!
FIRST ALERT for possible freezing temperatures tomorrow morning for several counties to the north and east. Temperatures will range from 29 to 32 degrees, which can be crop killing so protect and bring in plants if you haven’t already.
Sunshine returns on Saturday, but it will be a cool sunshine and breezy. Temperatures rise into the upper 40s! Bundle up once again if you are going to a college football game!
Veterans Day will be less breezy and frosty to start. Temperatures will be a little milder in the afternoon hours as our next system approaches. We will see increasing clouds and a 20 percent chance for a passing shower.
On Monday, an even stronger front brings rain, heavy at times and mainly during the afternoon hours. This is not good news for the Veterans Day Parade. It will be a cold rain, and winds will really crank by Tuesday as the system departs to the northeast and takes the rain with it. We still don’t expect snow out of this system.
Tuesday still looks very chilly due to temperatures in the 40s, but gusty winds will make it feel like it’s in the 30s!
A FIRST ALERT for the coldest air of the season by Wednesday morning! Temperatures look to tumble into the middle and upper 20s. It will still be breezy and that will mean a colder feel. Temperatures begin turning around a little to close out the week.
Tracking rain and a strong cold front.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.