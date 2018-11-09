Judge refuses to limit Arizona vote count, sets hearing

FILE--In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, a supporter, left, crosses her fingers as she talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema, right, at a get-out-the-vote event at the Arizona Education Association headquarters in Phoenix. The congresswomen running for Arizona Senate are in their final campaign swing as Republican Rep. Martha McSally barnstormed across rural Arizona and Sinema dashed around metro Phoenix. The two candidates were trying to turn out every last voter in the neck-and-neck race. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File) (AP)