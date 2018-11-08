Schedule for Sideline - November 16, 2018 - Playoffs Week 2

By Rick Karle | November 14, 2018 at 4:17 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 4:19 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Week 1 of the playoffs is in the books, so we’re on to week 2!

We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week, and our Coach of the Week.

And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It’s up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season.

Here are the games we will be sending our photographers to this Friday night, November 16. We’ll see you this Friday at 10:08 p.m. on WBRC FOX6!

Game of the Week 1: Jacksonville at Good Hope

Game of the Week 2: Mountain Brook at Hoover

Hewitt-Trussville at Thompson

Jackson at Ramsay

East Limestone at Mortimer Jordan

Homewood at Gardendale

Demopolis at Pleasant Grove

Etowah at Center Point

Decatur at Oxford

Fultondale at Saks

Opelika at Bessemer City

Saraland at Hueytown

Wetumpka at Hillcrest

Montgomery Catholic at ACA

Muscle Shoals at Pinson Valley

Piedmont at J.B. Pennington

Waterloo at Spring Garden

Red Bay at Ohatchee

Deshler at Fayette County

Flomaton at Winfield

Ranburne at Addison

Southside Gadsden at Jasper

Clay-Chalkville at Hartselle

Pickens County at Falkville

