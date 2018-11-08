Blue Bell brings back a classic

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Blue Bell is bringing back a fan favorite treat to keep with the giving season.
On Thursday, Blue Bell announced the return of Mooo Bars.
The company said the vanilla ice cream bars that are covered in a “rich chocolate” are now available in stores.
The bars are sold in 12 packs.
“This classic novelty item was first introduced in 1985 and Blue Bell is excited to have these available once again!” the company said in a release.
Blue Bell said that initially, there will be a limited distribution of the cold treat.
