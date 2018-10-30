New CFP rankings released

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The third College Football Playoff rankings for 2018 were just released.
Alabama is still in the driver’s seat. The Crimson Tide is currently 10-0 and ranked first in both the Coaches Poll and the Associate Press Poll.
Auburn fell out of the Top 25 with their loss to Georgia.
Coming in second was Clemson, third Notre Dame, and rounding out the top four is Michigan.
Michigan and Notre Dame faced each other earlier in the year. Notre Dame defeated Michigan 24-17.
