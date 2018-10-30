Top four remain the same in CFP Rankings, UCF jumps OSU

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The fourth College Football Playoff rankings for 2018 were just released.
Alabama is still number one in the latest rankings. The Crimson Tide is currently 11-0 and ranked first in both the Coaches Poll and the Associate Press Poll.
Coming in second was Clemson, third Notre Dame, and rounding out the top four is Michigan.
Michigan faces Ohio State this week in a game that will determine who represents the Big 10 East in the Big Ten Championship. The game will also have National Championship implicates as both teams currently have one loss and are both ranked in the Top 10.
UCF made its first appearance in the CFP Top 10 this year. They jumped Ohio State for the ninth position.
