Changes to top four in latest CFP rankings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The fifth College Football Playoff rankings for 2018 were just released.
Alabama is still number one in the latest rankings. The Crimson Tide is currently 12-0 and ranked first in both the Coaches Poll and the Associate Press Poll.
Coming in second was Clemson, third Notre Dame, and rounding out the top four is Georgia.
Michigan dropped out of the top four after losing to Ohio State this past weekend. Michigan stayed in the top 10 coming in at number seven.
Ohio State moved up to number six. Oklahoma is just on the outside of the top four at number five.
Four SEC teams places in the top 10 with Florida coming at nine and LSU at 10.
Number one Alabama will be facing off against number four Georgia this weekend in the SEC title game. The winner will likely earn a playoff spot in the final rankings.
