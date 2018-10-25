Know someone “Doing Good”? Nominate them!

We need your help to find the wonderful people helping others in Central Alabama

Know someone “Doing Good”? Nominate them!
Help spotlight wonderful people throughout Central Alabama who are doing good things for others.
By Janet Hall | October 25, 2018 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated November 21 at 1:25 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Do you know someone who is “Doing Good”? We need your help to find the wonderful people throughout our area who are doing good things for others. It could be a volunteer with a special touch, a business reaching out to the community, or simply a neighbor who goes out of the way to help others.

If you would like to nominate someone to be featured in our WBRC “Doing Good” segment please fill out the nomination form.

CLICK HERE to nominate someone “Doing Good”

The contact information will be used only for purposes of learning more about the nominee. We’ll give you a call if your nominee is chosen. Thanks for helping us spotlight friends and neighbors who are “Doing Good”.

Check out some of the people featured in previous “Doing Good” spotlights below:

Fazo the Clown ‘Doing Good’ at UAB
Fazo the Clown ‘Doing Good’ at UAB (Source: WBRC)
Ted Speaker ‘Doing Good’ at The Crisis Center
Ted Speaker ‘Doing Good’ at The Crisis Center (Source: WBRC)
Sherry Webb “Doing Good” at First Light Shelter
Sherry Webb “Doing Good” at First Light Shelter (Source: WBRC)
Dr. Tom Edwards “Doing Good” at Hope Health Center
Dr. Tom Edwards “Doing Good” at Hope Health Center (Source: WBRC)
Danielle Wilson “Doing Good” at Children’s Harbor Family Center
Danielle Wilson “Doing Good” at Children’s Harbor Family Center (Source: WBRC)

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.