UAB hospitals implementing new visitation policies for flu season

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - UAB hospitals are taking added precautions following last year’s flu numbers, and in preparation for this year’s flu season.
Specific visitor restrictions went into effect starting Oct. 1 and are expected to last until April 19, 2019.
Precautions:
· Visitors to the obstetrical, gynecologic and neonatal inpatient units in the UAB Women & Infants Center must be at least 12 years of age.
· Visitors who are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms or who currently have a cold or the flu should not visit UAB Hospital, particularly any of the hospital’s Intensive Care Units.
“We know that when a baby is born, one of the biggest joys is bringing older siblings to the hospital for their first family visit, but this visitation policy is in place to protect your family and your newborn baby, who is truly at their most vulnerable,” said Dr. Todd Jenkins, Chair of the UAB Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 80,000 people died as a result of the flu-related complications during the 2017-2018 season, making it one of worst seasons in recent years.
