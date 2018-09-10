Tuscaloosa authorities looking for rape and kidnapping suspect

The victim said in the early morning hours of the 9th, they started arguing. The victim called the police but Brown jumped out the kitchen window when police arrived and was not found. The victim said sometime later after she had gone to bed, she was awakened by Brown standing over her holding a knife. The victim said Brown held the knife on her and sexually assaulted her. The victim then said Brown bound her wrists and ankles with duct tape and wrapped a belt around her legs as well. The victim said Brown then left the apartment. While Brown was gone, the victim was able to free herself and ran to a neighbor’s apartment and called the police.