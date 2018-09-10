Tuscaloosa authorities looking for rape and kidnapping suspect

Tuscaloosa, AL (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes investigators are looking for a man accused of several charges against his ex-girlfriend including rape and kidnapping.
Authorities responded to DCH and Creekwood Village Apartments on a reported sexual assault around 10 a.m. Sunday. The 28-year-old victim reported she was with her ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Dewayne Samuel Brown, all day on the 8th and into the evening.
The victim said in the early morning hours of the 9th, they started arguing. The victim called the police but Brown jumped out the kitchen window when police arrived and was not found. The victim said sometime later after she had gone to bed, she was awakened by Brown standing over her holding a knife. The victim said Brown held the knife on her and sexually assaulted her. The victim then said Brown bound her wrists and ankles with duct tape and wrapped a belt around her legs as well. The victim said Brown then left the apartment. While Brown was gone, the victim was able to free herself and ran to a neighbor’s apartment and called the police.
Brown has outstanding warrants for first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary. He was last seen in the 1500 block of Culver Road.
If anyone knows Brown’s location, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office or The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.
