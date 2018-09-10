Multiple cars damaged in Alabaster neighborhood

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - An Alabaster neighborhood is on high alert after someone caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to multiple cars.
Neighbors in Willow Glen said someone poured hot sauce and sugar all over a car, slashed a tire and scratched doors of two other cars.
Now, the random crimes have them working together to make sure it doesn't happen again.
The damage is expensive for Sarah Gulley.
"It's shocking," she said. "You feel safe in your neighborhood, and then when something like this happens, it kind of gives you a feeling of being violated."
She said her husband was getting into his car to go run errands Saturday evening when he found food smeared all over his windshield. But that’s not all he found.
“He came back in the house and was like, ‘Your car is totally messed up. Someone has taken a knife to it and flattened your tire,’” said Gulley.
Gulley said after calling Alabaster police to come investigate, she realized her family’s cars weren’t the only targets of vandals. Her neighbors had been hit too.
“They had hot sauce poured all over their car,” she said. “Someone tried to put sugar in the tank. They couldn’t get it in the tank so they just dumped it all over the car.”
Now, Gulley said this normally quiet neighborhood is stepping up when it comes to security.
"My husband's ready to put up cameras, and some of our other neighbors talked about putting up cameras because you don't want your property damaged," she said.
She said she thinks teens are responsible for the vandalism. She wants whoever did it to come forward.
“I think they were just like, ‘Oh let’s go pull a prank.’ But I don’t think they truly realized how much damage they’ve caused by doing this and how much money it’s going to cost to fix it,” said Gulley.
Gulley said the damage to her Mercedes SUV will cost close to $5,000.
Alabaster Police are investigating and encourage anyone with similar damage or information to give them a call.
