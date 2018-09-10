Matt says you’ll need the umbrella for the first half of this week

Tropical Update: Tropics remain extremely active. We have three hurricanes and two areas of low pressure that have a chance to form in the next several days. One system in the Caribbean could emerge into the western Gulf and produce heavy rains along the Texas Coast by the end of the week. Isaac could spell problems for the Lesser Antilles over the next several days. Isaac could intensify into a stronger hurricane, but is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean as wind shear is expected to increase. Helene will likely curve out into the Atlantic and not impact the United States. September 10th is typically the peak of the hurricane season. I think we can easily confirm that based on what we are dealing with this week.Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert app to track the tropics and to get all of our weather forecasts.