You’ll need the umbrella for the first half of this week

Good Monday morning! Had some showers yesterday thanks to an approaching cold front. Temperatures are in the 70s at this hour with cloud cover. Can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers for your morning commute. Rain chances increase as we go into the late morning and afternoon hours. Expect plenty of cloud cover with occasional showers. Some storms possible but not seeing a severe threat. Best rain chances along and south of I-20/59 today. Rain chances are a little lower in our northwest counties such as Marion, Lamar, Winston, Walker, and Pickens counties. Temperatures will remain below average with highs only in the lower 80s.
First Alert: Rain chances remain fairly high as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances around 40-60%. We could see some slightly drier air move in by Thursday and Friday limiting our rain chances.
Next Big Thing: Rain chances lower as we end out the work week. Could be relatively dry come Thursday and Friday as Florence will make landfall. Usually when you are on the left side of the storm it brings in dry air from the north so that will likely limit our rain chances here in Alabama. It will be hot though. We’ll go from the 80s today and tomorrow into the lower 90s by the end of the week.
Hurricane Florence: Florence continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. As of the 4am advisory, sustained winds around 105 mph making it a Category 2 hurricane. It will likely become a major hurricane this afternoon or evening and continue to rapidly intensify. Ocean waters are very warm and wind shear is low so no reason for it not to intensify. It’ll likely make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina/North Carolina border northwards along the North Carolina coast as a major hurricane. Forecast is for it to stall and it could be a disastrous setup for parts of the Mid-Atlantic with rainfall totals easily measuring up in feet if it stalls like the models show.
Tropical Update: Tropics remain extremely active. We have three hurricanes and two areas of low pressure that have a chance to form in the next several days. One system in the Caribbean could emerge into the western Gulf and produce heavy rains along the Texas Coast by the end of the week. Isaac could spell problems for the Lesser Antilles over the next several days. Isaac could intensify into a stronger hurricane, but is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean as wind shear is expected to increase. Helene will likely curve out into the Atlantic and not impact the United States. September 10th is typically the peak of the hurricane season. I think we can easily confirm that based on what we are dealing with this week.Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert app to track the tropics and to get all of our weather forecasts.
