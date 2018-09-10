Mandatory evacuation ordered for parts of NC Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Florence

DARE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A mandatory evacuation was ordered Monday for parts of the North Carolina Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall Thursday.
Florence was upgraded to a category 3 hurricane early Monday morning and is only expected to keep getting stronger.
Just after 10 a.m., a mandatory evacuation was ordered for all visitors and residents on Hatteras Island, effective at 12 p.m. Monday. A mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in other areas of Dare County goes into effect beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Dare County officials made the announcement on Twitter:
The University of North Carolina Wimington issued voluntary evacuations for students starting Monday at noon. They also canceled classes at that time.
"Students are encouraged, but not required, to leave campus for a safer location. Classes are officially canceled after 12 p.m., and the grading and attendance policies are suspended," the college said. "The university will continue monitoring the situation in close collaboration with the National Weather Service and state and local agencies, and will share updates as they develop via campus email, the UNCW homepage, and the university’s Facebook and Twitter feeds."
Coastal Carolina University also canceled classes beginning Tuesday.
“In an abundance of caution, CCU will cancel classes on Tuesday and will provide 24 hours’ notice before classes are resumed,” the CCU stated on its website. You can see specific plans for students and residents here.
American Airlines issued a travel alert for anyone flying to, from or through areas that may be affected by Hurricane Florence.
American Airlines flights traveling across North and South Carolina, including Charlotte Douglas, may all offer customers an opportunity to change their flight plans without an additional fee.
The airline will waive change fees for travelers who are flying American Airlines, bought their ticket by Sept 10, are scheduled to travel between Sept 13-16, can travel from Sept 10-19, do not change their origin or destination, and will re-book in the same cabin or pay the difference.
Find out more online or by calling American’s reservations office at 800-433-7300
On Sunday, NC Gov. Roy Cooper and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster both declared a State of Emergency in each state as Florence’s trajectory shows the storm heading toward the Carolina coast.
Gov. Cooper says emergency management officials are working with federal officials to prepare the state for any potential impacts.
According to the National Hurricane Center, there is an increasing risk of coastal storm surge flooding and freshwater flooding from heavy rainfall when the hurricane approaches the U.S.
NHC says there is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence and that South Carolina should closely monitor the latest developments on the hurricane’s path.
