Hurricane Florence strengthening rapidly, Carolinas prep for impact

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today, September 10th marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. And right on que, we’re tracking three hurricanes this morning. Isaac and Helene are in the eastern Atlantic, both are category 1 storms. Florence is the headline-grabber. It’s closest to the US mainland and rapidly intensifying.
All eyes are on Florence, as she’s the talk of the town. The tropical storm is still way out in the middle of the Atlantic – 1,200 miles E-SE off the North Carolina coast - and still several days away from making any potential landfall. Florence strengthened overnight and will likely continue to do so today, most certainly becoming a major hurricane (category 3 or higher) soon. The sixth named tropical storm of the 2018 season will continue to move toward the west-northwest today, but then track northwest on Tuesday and likely remain on that course for the rest of the week. If that forecast holds true, Florence would be on the door step of the North Carolina coast – as a major hurricane – Thursday with a projected landfall on the Crystal Coast – just north of Wilmington – late Thursday evening.
A lot of things can and will change between now and Thursday, so I urge you to keep tuned to WBTV for the very latest on Florence and download the free WBTV Weather app for your mobile device. Here’s the link: www.wbtv.com/apps
On the local weather map, a slow-moving front will push in from the west today and loiter here through midweek. So, we’ll stay very warm with highs in the upper 80s along with extremely muggy conditions for several days. That heat and humidity along with the stalled front will help to bubble up occasional showers and thunderstorms over the next three days, with the best chance for heavy downpours coming during the afternoon hours.
As Florence approaches mid to late week, again, based on the current forecast, subsidence – sinking air – on the front side of the storm would actually promote more sunshine and very warm weather here with a noticeable breeze. That breeze would gradually pick up on Thursday before the storm makes its impact on inland portions of the Carolinas and the WBTV viewing area late week. From Friday on through the weekend it is very possible that the remnants of Florence will meander around the central portion of North Carolina. That’s when we could feel the greatest impact in the form of heavy, flooding downpours and gusty winds.
Exact details about this storm’s impact for our part of the Carolinas can’t be determined at this time, so please, do not let your guard down and start preparing for at least “some impact”, just in case it heads our way. But do know this: There is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence. Storm surge at the coast, freshwater flooding from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event inland and damaging hurricane-force winds are looking more and more likely. While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impact, interests at the coast and inland portions of the Carolinas should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials.
Large swells affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast will continue this week. These swells will result in life-threatening surf and rip currents.
We’ll keep you posted on Florence!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
